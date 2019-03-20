“Zhoghovurd” comments on the statement made by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian during yesterday’s press conference that despite the smear campaigns on which “former government representatives every day spend millions of dollars, they still cannot get the support of the people.” “Indeed, the division between the former governing force and the people only grew wider over the past two decades and the society for years rejected that government and last year it finally succeeded in ousting it… But still one should not underestimate the opponent no matter how unenviable its situation is, especially that this opponent is spending huge sums of money for counterpropaganda against the Pashinian government,” the paper says.

“Haykakan Zhamanak” writes: “The Armenian media field is full of reports about planned protests and expected larger-scale demonstrations. An ordinary citizen does not understand well what is taking place in the country. What is taking place is that on the one hand there is quite a large segment in Armenia – the former authorities and circles linked to them – those who got richer under the previous government and who not only lost power and their comfort in the passing months, but also at every moment face the prospect of appearing behind bars. On the other hand, Armenia indeed has serious socio-economic, security, demographic and other problems to solve which serious financial means are required. The former authorities skillfully turn into occasions for propaganda any attempt to change something, optimize or restore justice in the tax field, awakening anti-government sentiments in society. In other words, they from the beginning torpedo any attempt to increase the budget.”

“Zhamanak” comments on Pashinian’s statement that Armenia is discussing with the European Union not the issue of shutting down the nuclear power plant, but the issue of creating equivalent capacities: “At first glance, it seems that equivalent capacities means the same amount of energy production that would allow closing one energy producer, having a new one, and thus not having a shortage of production. But the issue is more than that. For example, is a thermal power plant equivalent to a nuclear power plant? It is clear that only production capacity and cost of production cannot be considered equivalent in the deep sense of this word, because Armenia receives gas from abroad and in the case with the nuclear power plant it gets the nuclear fuel once and for quite a long period of time…There is also perhaps the most important political, geopolitical and even military-political component that a nuclear power plant has and no other energy producing facility has. A nuclear power plant is more than politics as nuclear technology at present is a desirable resource even for very developed, strong states.”

(Lilit Harutiunian)