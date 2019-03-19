“Zhoghovurd” writes that the only critical political reaction to the municipality’s dismantling of cafes in the territory around the Opera House in Yerevan came from the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun). The paper links this reaction to the fact that some senior Dashnaktsutyun members are owners of cafes that are subject to dismantling. “One of them, Mikael Manukian, who was Dashnaktsutyun’s top candidate in last year’s Yerevan elections, founded his cafe there more than two decades ago and during his party’s being part of the government he expanded his business. Dashnaktsutyun members ran their businesses unimpeded also when the party pretended to be an opposition,” the paper claims.

“Zhamanak” suggests that in the months to come there will be no shortage of social protests in Armenia. “Like in the case with a plane that gets into a zone of turbulence it has nothing to do with the professionalism of the crew, in the case with Armenia, too, social turbulence has nothing to do with the quality of administration or abilities of the new government. This social turbulence is the vicious effect of the old system,” the paper writes.

“Haykakan Zhamanak” lambastes the view expressed by former Karabakh defense army commander Samvel Babayan, who has ambitions to run for Nagorno-Karabakh’s president in 2020, that Nagorno-Karabakh should be a “mandate territory”. The paper interprets this view as readiness to entrust Russia with the mandate to find a solution to the conflict. “The problem is not even that Russia will hardly use this mandate in favor of Armenians in accordance with our ideas. Both Tsarist Russia and Soviet Russia had such an opportunity, but in both cases the fate of Nagorno-Karabakh was decided in favor of Azerbaijan. The problem is much more global. Should we give a mandate to get a solution to our problems to someone else and then nervously wait for the solution only to curse our bad luck afterwards,” the daily says.

(Lilit Harutiunian)