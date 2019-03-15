Armenian PM Offers Condolences Over New Zealand Attacks

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has sent a telegram of condolences to Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Arden over the terror attacks in two mosques in the city of Christchurch in which dozens of people were killed.

According to the prime minister’s official website, in his message Pashinian said that he was “deeply saddened” by the terrorist attacks that “claimed the lives of many innocent people.”

“Strongly condemning terrorism in all its forms, I express my sincere condolences and support to you, the families of the victims and the friendly people of New Zealand,” Pashinian said.

The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also twitted words of condolences over the Christchurch attacks, saying that “on this dark day, we stand with the people of New Zealand in condemning violence and terrorism.”

Forty-nine people were killed and 20 wounded in an attack on two mosques in Christchurch on Friday. Police in New Zealand have arrested the suspected shooter, bringing murder charges against him.