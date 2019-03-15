“Zhoghovurd” reflects on the statements by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov who said on March 14 that Baku is against changing the format of negotiations on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement. “This behavior by Azerbaijan is quite natural, even though in 1994 Baku signed a document, recognizing Nagorno-Karabakh as a party to the conflict. Later, it did everything to shift the problem into the field of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan only. And because of the former Armenian authorities 20 years ago Azerbaijan got what it wanted, as Nagorno-Karabakh was left out of the format of negotiations. So, it is natural that Azerbaijan should oppose Nagorno-Karabakh’s return to the negotiating table. What is strange is the assessments voiced by foreign diplomats that by raising the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh’s return to the negotiating table Armenia sets a demand for changing the format of negotiations,” the paper writes, stressing that Yerevan should have made it clear through its diplomacy that the matter concerns “the full application of the 1994 format.”

“Zhamanak” writes that there have been some media reports saying that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian, who visited Nagorno-Karabakh for the purpose of co-chairing a joint meeting of the Armenian and Karabakh Security Councils, also had a meeting on the so-called ‘internal political’ subject, in particular, with Vitaliy Balasanian, a plausible presidential candidate in Nagorno-Karabakh’s 2020 presidential election. “Pashinian stated that Armenia is pursuing a policy of raising Nagorno-Karabakh’s status as an entity, which means that Armenia should seek not to meddle in the process of the formation of Nagorno-Karabakh’s government,” the paper writes, adding: “At the same time, it is clear that Armenia cannot but have its interest in it, because as in the case with non-interference in the judicial system in Armenia, the possibility of influence of the former system may become considerable.”

The editor of “Aravot” comments on the dismantling of cafes located in the vicinity of the Opera House in Yerevan’s Liberty Square: “Personally, I would have tolerated the existence of these cafes for several more years, especially since their owners signed contracts with the municipality until 2022-23. And the right of ownership is also very important, including in terms of attracting investment. The decision to dismantle the cafes could have been postponed. Meanwhile, some ‘constructive’ work could be done before demolishing. It is clear that within a few months it is impossible to free us from the poor transport system or build a new metro station, but at least some work could be started… so that in two or three years the authorities could say: ‘Well, we have done some good things, and now we are dismantling the bad things.’”

(Lilit Harutiunian)