“Zhamanak” claims that the March 12 joint meeting of the Security Councils of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert can be viewed as ‘historic’ in the sense that it laid on the negotiating table a new issue, which “amounts to canceling the so-called Madrid principles that have been discussed thus far.” “Yerevan does not state directly about that, but in practical terms it declares that the [OSCE Minsk Group] co-chairs should present clearer and more unambiguous grounds for negotiations which would not leave room for misinterpretations,” the paper writes.

Lragir.am focuses on the part of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s statement at the joint meeting of the Security Councils of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh in which in the context of “preparing the peoples for peace” he spoke about his readiness to engage in dialogue with the people of Azerbaijan. “How will he be preparing the people of Azerbaijan for peace? There are, of course, different methods – from dialogue to imposing peace on someone. During the first Karabakh war it took place with the imposition of the ceasefire agreement… Since then the governments in Baku have been preparing their people for anything but peace and it is difficult to imagine that it is possible to change the situation in Azerbaijan,” the online paper comments.

“Zhoghovurd” sees new “obstacles” on the way of the Armenian government’s attempts to negotiate a lower gas price with Russia. “It became clear yesterday that Gazprom will pay more for the transit of its natural gas via Georgia. The issue of Armenia’s achieving diversification in its energy sector becomes topical again in this context. After all, Armenia’s dependence on Russia for gas inherited from the previous government is a serious problem and will remain such for a long time. The prospect of Armenia’s becoming a transit country for Iranian gas was recently discussed during Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s visit to Tehran. Now Armenia needs to raise its gas cooperation with Iran at an appropriate level at the same time carrying out successful negotiations with Russia over the gas price,” the daily observes.

(Lilit Harutiunian)