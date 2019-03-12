“Zhoghovurd” suggests that the recent statement by the American, Russian and French co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group contains no major news, but, in fact, repeats what has already been in the public domain for a long time. The only remarkable thing about the statement, according to the paper, is that it has for the first time been made during the tenure of new Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian. “It is after this statement that the Armenian prime minister went to Stepanakert where he met with Karabakh leader Bako Sahakian and is to chair an enlarged meeting of Armenia’s Security Council,” the daily writes.

“Zhamanak” reports that during a press conference in Yerevan on Monday the NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia James Appathurai stated that NATO was interested in peace in the region and that it had told all parties that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has no military solution. “The statement of NATO’s special representative in Yerevan is, in fact, a warning to Azerbaijan, which, simultaneously with NATO Week events in Armenia, is conducting large-scale military exercises without prior proper international notification,” the paper comments.

“Aravot” suggests that the government should forge ahead with its reforms without paying too much attention to public opinion. “Otherwise, things won’t get moving. If there is a decision to ban smoking indoors, then it must be implemented and the health minister is right here. If the goal is to change the tax legislation, then it is necessary to hear the opinions of lawmakers of the so-called ‘economic bloc’ rather than conservative ministers. If it is necessary to free public institutions from idling employees, then one should disregard the wailing of social populists. Otherwise, staying in limbo for long may shut the window of opportunity opened by the people,” the daily’s editor writes.

