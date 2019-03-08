“Zhoghovurd” reports that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian on Thursday “delicately” rebuked unnamed Armenian diplomats for not showing support for last year’s “velvet revolution” led by him and promoting its significance in the international arena. The paper says Pashinian implied that he will “forget” that if the diplomats now help him carry out his promised “economic revolution” in the country. It claims that Armenian diplomatic missions abroad can indeed play a “key role” in attracting more foreign investment in Armenia.

“Zhamanak” backs the Armenian government’s continuing calls for Nagorno-Karabakh’s direct involvement in Armenian-Azerbaijani peace talks, saying that is a necessary condition for progress towards the Karabakh conflict’s resolution. The paper says that Azerbaijan opposes that just like it objected to taking confidence-building measures in the conflict zone which were agreed by Baku and Yerevan in 2016. It also notes that the U.S., Russian and French co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group are not openly rejecting Yerevan’s stance. “They say that the conflicting parties themselves should decide on Karabakh’s being a party [to the negotiations,]” it says. “That is to say that they give equal weight to both the Armenian demand and the Azerbaijani refusal.”

“We, Armenians, find it strange when an American woman does not let a man hold up a coat or open a door for her,” writes “Aravot” in an editorial devoted to International Women’s Day. “Also unusual for us is the oriental practice of a man walking three or four steps ahead of his wife and children and paying no attention to what his family members are doing. We, Armenians, have our own perception of the woman. It can be said that we have chosen the middle ground, steering clear of [women’s] extreme emancipation and equally radical subordination.”

(Lilit Harutiunian)