“Zhoghovurd” quotes Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian as reporting a major increase in cash receipts issued by Armenian shops, restaurants and other businesses in January and February. Speaking in the parliament, Pashinian said Armenians thus responded to his appeals to help the government tackle tax evasion and thus make their contribution to an “economic revolution” promised by him. “There is now a much more serious obstacle to the economic revolution: the current state of economic legislation,” comments the paper, calling for “revolutionary” amendments to those laws.

“Zhamanak” reports on Pashinian’s renewed calls for Nagorno-Karabakh’s involvement in Armenian-Azerbaijani peace negotiations. “In essence, Pashinian declared in the Armenian parliament that the problem is the format of the negotiations,” writes the paper. “Baku has said that there will be no change in that format. Pashinian said in Brussels that at their upcoming meeting he and [Azerbaijan’s President Ilham] Aliyev will talk about this as well.” The paper wonders whether these public statements could lead to the cancellation or delay of the meeting.

“Aravot” says that Pashinian’s recent visits to Berlin, Brussels and Tehran were a success. “Any unbiased person will agree that the changes which have occurred in Armenia in the past year have had a positive impact on our foreign relations developing in these directions and our partners are now ready for closer cooperation with our country,” editorializes the paper. But it cautions that this will not quickly translate into tangible benefits for Armenia and its people. It says Armenian government bodies need to work hard to capitalize on these foreign policy gains.

(Lilit Harutiunian)