“Zhoghovurd” writes on the 60th birthday anniversary of Armenia’s late Prime Minister Vazgen Sarkisian marked on Tuesday, saying that it rekindled memories of the October 1999 attack on the Armenian parliament in which he and seven other officials were assassinated. The paper hopes that the shock killings were be finally solved under the current Armenian leadership. “After a 20-year pause, many are now sure that the organizers of the October 27 [attack] can be identified,” it says.

In this regard, the paper quotes President Armen Sarkissian as calling for a proper legal “evaluation” of the 1999 shootings after laying flowers at Vazgen Sarkisian’s grave on Tuesday. It notes that the head of state has made more ambiguous statements about the March 2008 post-election violence in Yerevan.

“Zhamanak” reports, meanwhile, that former President Serzh Sarkisian attended a separate remembrance ceremony for Vazgen Sarkisian which was held in Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday. The daily believes that the event also had “political connotations” since it followed the latest newspaper interview given by another ex-president, Robert Kocharian. The latter expressed serious concern over the current Armenian authorities’ policy on the Karabakh conflict. The paper says that Kocharian is keen to exploit the issue in his efforts to secure his release from prison and resume his political activities. It claims that Serzh Sarkisian’s “silent” attendance of the event in Stepanakert is a “political response” to Kocharian’s alarmist statements on Karabakh.

“Hraparak” dismisses allegations by some opposition politicians and other critics of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian that Armenian civic groups and activists financed by U.S. billionaire George Soros’s Open Society Foundations (OSF) pose a serious threat to Armenia’s sovereignty and national security. The paper blasts the “limited mindset” of those critics. “The higher the degree of public self-consciousness and the more developed a country is, the fewer clichés it has,” it says, adding that educated Armenians will not buy such “conspiracy theories.”

