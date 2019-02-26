“The Sasna Tsrer party is becoming increasingly dangerous for the state,” writes “Zhoghovurd.” The paper refers to a strongly worded statement that was issued by one of the party’s top leaders, Zhirayr Sefilian, on Monday. “Sefilian is making threats against the authorities, implying openly that they will again take up arms if need be,” it says. “The authorities must be seriously concerned about this fact. After all, Sasna Tsrer has repeatedly demonstrated that it does not regret the fact that two policemen were killed as a result of its actions smacking of terrorism.”

“In effect, Zhirayr Sefilian is creating an impasse,” writes 1in.am. “If Bilian and Barseghian (the two men accused of killing the policemen) are freed then the public will think that Nikol Pashinian has bowed to the threats made by Sefilian.” The publication says the release of these men would hugely undermine Pashinian’s standing with the police.

“Zhoghovurd” claims that Pashinian and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev are unlikely to officially meet anytime soon. The paper says that the two leaders could “at best” talk to each other on the fringes of some international forums and have their foreign ministers hold more meetings. “One of the reasons for that is Pashinian’s pledge to bring Karabakh back to the negotiating table,” it says. “This is an absolutely legitimate demand.”

(Lilit Harutiunian)