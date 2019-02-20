“Zhoghovurd” says that parliamentary opposition criticism of the Armenian government’s policy program approved by the parliament was not backed up by a “comprehensive analysis” of the document’s content. The paper says the program has instead been thoroughly examined by two parties not represented in the National Assembly: the Armenian National Congress (HAK) and Dashnaktsutyun. “It does not matter whether or not points made by these two parties are acceptable,” it says. “The important thing here is the very fact [of their detailed analysis.]” This is further proof that there are few genuine parties in Armenia, concludes the paper.

“Zhamanak” reports that parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan has voiced his opposition to the idea of restoring the presidential system of government in Armenia which has been put forward by former President Levon Ter-Petrosian’s Armenian National Congress (HAK). The paper welcomes the statement and says any major constitutional reform must be based on consensus.

Lragir.am writes on reports that former President Serzh Sarkisian’s embattled brother Aleksandr has donated $18.5 million to the state in the face of criminal proceedings launched against him. It quotes a human rights activist, Artur Sakunts, as saying that the donation was “voluntary.” “We don’t know what criminal case has been opened and what accusations have been brought against Sashik Sarkisian,” he says. “Nor do we know the estimated value of his properties and financial assets. All we know is the publicized information about his $30 million bank account.” Sakunts wonders why Sarkisian has not transferred the entire sum to the state treasury.

(Lilit Harutiunian)