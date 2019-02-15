Lragir.am reports that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian met with more than a dozen diplomats from European Union member states visiting Armenia. “The envoys said that they have arrived in Armenia to familiarize themselves with the [Armenian government’s] economic reform agenda and to voice their support for Armenia’s transformation,” writes the publication. It says that Pashinian has called for the EU’s financial assistance to his reform agenda. The prime minister, it says, has underlined the seriousness of his intentions with unpopular appeals to Armenians which will be inevitably exploited by his political opponents.

“Zhamanak” reports on Thursday’s meeting in Sochi of the presidents of Russia, Turkey and Iran. “It is noteworthy that the humanitarian aspect [of the situation in Syria] was mentioned quite frequently at the summit held in Sochi yesterday,” writes the paper. “It means that Armenia had some involvement, albeit an indirect one, in that format.” It notes that Pashinian will visit Iran later this month.

“Aravot” says some of the young members of Pashinian’s government no longer want journalists to call them by their first names. This was not the case just a few months ago, writes the paper. “This may be a nuance but it’s a significant one,” it says. “Expectations that the new ‘revolutionary’ officials will behave like ordinary people, will go to work on foot or by metro, will not be arrogant, and will not look down on us have not materialized.” The paper says each of those officials must make sure that they are “not detached from reality” and do not overreact to opposition criticism.

(Lilit Harutiunian)