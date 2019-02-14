“There are definitely errors, omissions, raw and unclear provisions and the like in the government’s program,” writes “Aravot.” “But the overall ideology presented by the prime minister from the parliament podium is correct. Economic development is contingent on the economic and even civic behavior of us, citizens. In that sense, yes, even the pensioner granny must demand a cash receipt in any store. Everyone, including lawyers and singers, must pay taxes. Certain companies must not enjoy tax and customs privileges no matter what nice formulations they come up with to substantiate their wishes.” The paper believes that Nikol Pashinian’s government can “quickly sort out these spheres” because it is much more popular and legitimate than the previous Armenian governments.

“Zhamanak” comments on the corruption charge brought against former President Robert Kocharian. It seems to be based on incriminating testimony given by a well-known businesswoman, Silva Hambardzumian. The latter has said, though, that he has not directly implicated Kocharian in bribery. The paper sees a contradiction between Hambardzumian’s claims and statements made by Kocharian’s lawyers.

“Zhoghovurd” says that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has reverted to “bellicose rhetoric” on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. “Aliyev has expressed confidence that the factor of force is becoming dominant in the world,” writes the paper. It says that such statements are at odds with the logic of Aliyev’s and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov’s negotiations with their Armenian counterparts. “If they agree to hold negotiations on the basis of … the Madrid Principles it means that they agree that the conflict must be resolved on the basis of three internationally recognized principles: non-use of force, peoples’ self-determination and territorial integrity,” it says. “And the fact that the international community constantly stresses the need to resolve the conflict in accordance with internationally accepted norms means that it cannot support only Azerbaijan’s position.”

(Lilit Harutiunian)