“Zhoghovurd” comments on the interrogations of Armenia’s former Presidents Levon Ter-Petrosian and Serzh Sarkisian conducted by the Special Investigative Service (SIS) since the arrest in December of another ex-president, Robert Kocharian. The paper is encouraged by these developments, saying that the long-running inquiry into the March 2008 unrest in Yerevan “may take an objective turn.” “After all, the three former presidents were parties to those events,” it says. “They were just on two opposite sides.”

“Is the opposition in the parliament or outside it?” writes “Zhamanak.” “The Armenian public has been dogged by this question since the [December] parliamentary elections. Judging from the abundance of extra-parliamentary entities with political ambitions as well as financial resources, that question will continue to be asked for a long time.”

“Haykakan Zhamanak” reacts to media and opposition criticism of the Armenian government’s policy program unveiled this week. “The main line of criticism is that the program is like a collection of nice wishes and toasts and that there are no concrete figures and targets in it,” writes the pro-government paper. It says the critics forget that the previous governments never managed to implement their “lavish” programs.

“Of course, not everything is fine,” “Haykakan Zhamanak” says of the current government’s action plan. “For example, there were expectations that the elimination of corruption and creation of a level playing field will be enough for a sharp upsurge in economic activity and that the all the authorities should is to ensure such conditions and await double-digit economic growth. But life has shown that this is not the case.” The paper says that while the government is committed to making things better in the country their “concrete mechanisms” for doing that are still not clear.

(Lilit Harutiunian)