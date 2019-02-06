“Zhoghovurd” says all eyes are now on a policy program of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s government that will be unveiled this week. The paper says this is so because public expectations from the government are much greater than from the previous Armenian cabinets. It claims that the latter came up with nicely written programs that were rarely put into practice. “Pashinian’s government came to power as a result of a popular movement,” says the paper sympathetic to it. “The people’s expectations and requirements from the government are therefore great.”

“Zhamanak” says that Nagorno-Karabakh’s former military leader, Samvel Babayan, has effectively announced his return to active politics and, in particular, his intention to run in next year’s Karabakh presidential election. “It is clear to everyone that Armenia’s and Karabakh’s internal political realities are interconnected,” comments the paper. “It just could not have been otherwise. In essence, it’s impossible to return to active Karabakh politics without also becoming active in Armenia’s political domain as well.” It says that Babayan’s political comeback will have important implications for both Karabakh and Armenia.

“Aravot” seems skeptical about a recent series of high-level Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations that have fuelled renewed speculation about progress towards the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. “The Armenian prime minister has made important and correct emphases: the lands-for-status formula will not be discussed,” writes the paper. “We need to take the next step and say what the Armenian side thinks should be discussed: Karabakh’s internationally recognized independence and reunification with Armenia. We should counter [Azerbaijani] maximalism with our own maximalism.”

(Lilit Harutiunian)