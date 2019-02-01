Lragir.am reacts to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin’s remark that Russian-Armenian relations require “predictability, stability, publicity and mutual understanding of concerns.” “They think in Russia that Armenia has become unpredictable even though Yerevan has said that there will be no change in Armenian foreign policy and that they will simply be discussing existing issues in an open and transparent war,” writes the publication. “But this harmless desire is viewed by Moscow as unpredictability and the reason for that is more than clear. In the past decade Russia has received from Armenia everything it wanted to, whereas now Yerevan is saying in response to the blackmail over the gas price that it will not give up anything.”

“Zhamanak” quotes Economic Development Minister Tigran Khachatrian as saying that an “economic revolution” in Armenia promised by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has already begun. “For the moment the public does not feel and see efforts at that revolution,” comments the paper. “In essence, the economic revolution is based on the velvet revolution, and the opposite is not happening.” It warns that the velvet revolution will lose its “social base” unless it leads to economic betterment. “Failure to pay attention to these systemic issues could create new and serious problems because the dismantled system removed from power retains a certain economic power base which gives it an advantage over the new government,” the paper says. “It is trying use that slowly but steadily.”

“Zhoghovurd” reports that Armenia’s Office of the Prosecutor-General on Thursday asked the Court of Cassation to overturn lower court rulings handed down against Mushegh Saghatelian, a former opposition activist who was imprisoned following the 2008 post-election protests in Yerevan. The prosecutors earlier lodged a similar appeal relating to another former political prisoner, Aram Bareghamian. The paper welcomes what it sees as the start of a process of their acquittal, saying that it would have been impossible without regime change in the country.

(Lilit Harutiunian)