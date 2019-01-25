Lragir.am reports that the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun) mentioned the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in a declaration adopted at its congress held in Stepanakert. The publication says that the wording of the reference is vague and it is not clear whether the party now supports or continues to oppose the so-called Madrid Principles of a Karabakh settlement which were first drawn up by the U.S., Russian and French mediators in 2007.

But as “Zhoghovurd” says, “One can presume that with this statement Dashnaktsutyun spoke out against any compromise in the Karabakh conflict. That is to say that it is against any resolution of the Karabakh conflict.” The paper says that Dashnaktsutyun’s position is disingenuous because the party never warned former President Serzh Sarkisian against making major concessions to Azerbaijan when it was part of his government. It argues that both Sarkisian and his predecessor Robert Kocharian considered making territorial concessions to Baku. “But now Dashnaktsutyun is creating some myths about the Karabakh settlement, trying to juxtapose them against the reality and fighting against its on myths,” it concludes.

“Zhamanak” comments on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s phone conversation with U.S. National Security Adviser, John Bolton. “The fact that Bolton make a phone call to Davos the day after [Pashinian’s] meeting with [Ilham] Aliyev suggests that there is a certain connection between the call and the Pashinian-Aliyev meeting,” writes the paper. “But that does not necessarily mean that there was an agreement. It may have just been a question-and-answer session. Washington may have tried to find out what happened in Davos … But that raises the question of what regional developments, not mentioned by Bolton but cited by Pashinian, were discussed [during the phone conversation.] The question of Iran comes to the fore here.” The paper notes that the Iranian ambassador in Yerevan met with parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan earlier this week.

(Lilit Harutiunian)