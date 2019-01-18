“Zhoghovurd” reports on Human Rights Watch’s latest report which criticized the former Armenian government but praised the current authorities in Yerevan. The paper says HRW at the same time warned the latter to ensure the due process of law in the renewed criminal investigation into the May 2008 violence in Yerevan. “That is to say that international structures will be monitoring the course of the March 1 probe,” it says. “In this regard, the new authorities must bring their actions into conformity with the letter and the spirit of the law in order, first and foremost, to prevent any damage to Armenia’s reputation.”

Lragir.am reports on “interesting statements” made at the Dashnaktsutyun’s ongoing convention taking place in Nagorno-Karabakh. In particular, the longtime head of the party’s decision-making Bureau, Hrant Markarian, announced his resignation earlier this week. “Markarian described his resignation as an act of ‘tactical flexibility,’ which means that he will try to have the party led by a faction controlled by him,” writes the publication. “An Armenian media report has said that Markarian is promoting Armen Rustamian and a pro-Russian faction. But there may be a revolution in Dashnaktsutyun that will see people acting in Armenia’s, not in Russia’s, Iran’s or others’, interests elected to the Bureau … There is a political vacuum in Armenia. [Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s] My Step alliance does not have healthy counterweights, and the country needs a mature political force that can shoulder responsibility for opposing [the government.]”

“Hraparak” comments on corruption charges brought against former Environment Minister Aram Harutiunian. The paper fears that Harutiunian has fled the country. It claims that the authorities ignored its recent warnings about such a possibility.

(Lilit Harutiunian)