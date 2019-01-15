“Zhamanak” suggests that President Armen Sarkissian’s welcoming address to the new National Assembly was the most “memorable” episode of its inaugural session held on Monday. “What is more, Sarkissian set a high political bar for the work of the parliament with which one could measure the extent of the political content and the capacity of the parliament,” writes the paper. It also singles out Sarkissian’s remark that Armenians are a “global nation” despite the small size of their state.

“Many have started discussing personal merits and shortcomings of the National Assembly speaker and his deputies but that is a secondary issue,” writes “Aravot.” “It doesn’t matter who was elected speaker of the National Assembly. What matters is that the parliament speaker, let along the deputy speakers, have long stopped deciding anything. Public expectations are not from [speaker] Ararat Mirzoyan or [his deputy] Vahe Enfiajian or any minister or regional governor but only from Nikol Pashinian. And the majority of our citizens expect that the prime minister will make some miracles within several months.” The paper believes that opposition parties and civic groups could and should strive to change these public attitudes.

“Zhoghovurd” reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin was quick to congratulate Pashinian on being reappointed as prime minister on Monday. The paper says this fact is “noteworthy” given Putin’s failure to congratulate Pashinian on his My Step bloc’s victory in the December 9 parliamentary elections, which fuelled talk of Moscow’s discontent with the current Armenian leadership. It seems to suggest the Russian president’s congratulatory letter disproved that speculation.

(Lilit Harutiunian)