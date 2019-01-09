“Zhamanak” reports that a group of men on Tuesday burst into a Defense Ministry busy carrying Armenian army recruits and assaulted some of its passengers. The paper condemns the incident and demands tough action against the attackers. “The youths stopping the bus and settling scores … may have participated in last April’s velvet revolution and blocked streets, thinking that Serzh Sarkisian, not they and their mentality, is the main problem of the state,” it says. It warns that such individuals could hijack the democratic revolution unless they are held accountable.

“Such incidents occur very often,” writes “Haykakan Zhamanak.” “That way relatives and friends of a draftee want to show that he has a large and influential entourage. Unfortunately, this has become a kind of tradition. This is certainly unacceptable in every sense, and law-enforcers’ quick and tough response to such incidents could very swiftly put an end to this vicious tradition.”

Lragir.am quotes Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian as saying this week that he does not know how long the retail price of natural gas mostly imported from Russia will remain unchanged for Armenian consumers. “A very interesting situation is emerging now,” comments the publication. “Gas is becoming more expensive at the border but not inside Armenia, and this could go on for months or even longer.” It expects Russia’s Gazprom monopoly to try to minimize losses incurred by Armenia’s gas distribution network belonging to it.

