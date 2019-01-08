Մատչելիության հղումներ

Armenian, Azeri FMs Set For More Talks

U.S. - Foreign Ministers Elmar Mammadyarov (R) of Azerbaijan and Zohrab Mnatsakanian (second from right) of Armenia pose for a photograph with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in New York, 26 September 2018.

International mediators are trying to organize another meeting of Armenia’s and Azerbaijan’s foreign ministers later this month, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

“The [U.S., Russian and French] co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group have proposed a meeting of the foreign ministers in January,” the ministry spokeswoman, Anna Naghdalian, told the Armenpress news agency. “An announcement on the meeting will be made in a coordinated manner.”

Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanian and his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov held three face-to-face meetings in the second half of 2018.

According to the co-chairs, at their most recent talks held in Milan on December 5 Mnatsakanian and Mammadyarov pledged to “work intensively to promote a peaceful resolution of the conflict and to further reduce tensions.”

“They agreed to meet again in early 2019 under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs for this purpose and in order to facilitate high-level talks,” the mediating troika said in a December 6 statement.

Both ministers described the Milan meeting as “useful.” Mammadyarov said that it resulted in a rare “mutual understanding” between the two parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The ministers met in the Italian city the day before Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev spoke to each other at a summit of ex-Soviet states held in Russia.

Pashinian and Aliyev also had a brief conversation during the previous CIS summit held in Tajikistan in September. There has been a significant decrease in ceasefire violations in the Karabakh conflict zone since then.

“The year 2019 will give a new impetus to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement process,” Aliyev wrote on his Twitter page on December 14.

Pashinian tweeted two hours later that a Karabakh settlement “remains a top priority” for Armenia.

