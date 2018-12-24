Prosecutors Move To Arrest Ex-General Again

Prosecutor-General Artur Davtian said on Monday that his office will appeal against an Armenian court’s to decision to release Manvel Grigorian, a retired army general prosecuted on corruption charges, from custody on bail.

The district court in Yerevan ordered Grigorian’s release on health grounds on Friday. The 62-year-old suffers from a number of serious illnesses, reportedly including cancer.

The court order provoked angry protests in the town of Echmiadzin, Grigorian’s place of residence until his arrest in June. Hundreds of local residents blocked a nearby highway over the weekend.

Several dozen people gathered outside the prosecutors’ headquarters in Yerevan on Monday, demanding Grigorian’s renewed arrest. Davtian addressed the crowd, saying that his office will ask the Court of Appeals to overturn the lower court ruling. The appeal will be filed by the end of the day, he said.

Davtian insisted that Grigorian’s illnesses are “not incompatible with incarceration.” The once powerful general should be kept behind bars because he could obstruct justice if he remains at large, added Armenia’s chief prosecutor

Davtian also told the protesters: “I want you to understand one thing: these are legal processes, the court is independent, and any pressure on the court is unacceptable.”

Grigorian was arrested when security forces raided his properties in and around Echmiadzin. They found many weapons, ammunition, medication and field rations for soldiers provided by the Armenian Defense Ministry. They also discovered canned food and several vehicles donated by Armenians at one of Grigorian’s mansions.

Grigorian, who served as deputy defense minister from 2000-2008, denies the accusations of illegal arms possession and embezzlement leveled against him.