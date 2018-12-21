“Zhamanak” comments on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Thursday remark that Armenia remains Russia’s strategic ally. The paper says Putin thus made clear that “there are no problems in Russian-Armenian relations” despite claims to the contrary made by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s political opponents. The latter point, among other things, to Putin’s failure so far to congratulate Pashinian on his My Step bloc’s victory in the December 9 parliamentary elections. The pro-Western paper says Armenians must not be worried about this fact.

“Zhoghovurd” comments on Pashinian’s upcoming visit to Moscow which was announced by Putin on Thursday. “The Pashinian-Putin meeting is noteworthy because the Russian-Armenian contract on gas supplies expires on December 31,” writes the paper. “Armenia currently buys Russian gas for $150 [per thousand cubic meters] at the border. And Russia’s and Armenia’s leaders have to again agree on a gas price. So this meeting will be Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s first test. Will he manage to reach an agreement to at least keep the gas price unchanged?”

“Regardless of which representative of the new regime will end up where, radical changes in Armenia will come about only if there is a political will and a clear political concept for that,” writes “Past.” “It must be stressed in this regard that a team of professionals can mess up the best programs. Conversely, one can achieve successes with a team that is not very professional but knows what to do and has a clear concept. And it’s Nikol Pashinian who will be shaping that concept, that political strategy.”

(Lilit Harutiunian)