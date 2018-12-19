“Zhamanak” quotes Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopyrkin as saying that the December 2 death in Gyumri of an Armenian woman attacked by a Russian soldier must not be politicized. Kopyrkin also said on Tuesday that the views of Armenians matter to Russia. The paper says that if is really the case then Moscow should hand over the suspect, who is held in detention at the Russian military base in Gyumri, to Armenian law-enforcement authorities. Failure to do so, it says, would mean that the Russians “don’t give a damn” about Armenian public opinion.

Lragir.am comments on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s “ambiguous” statement on Armenia’s U.S.-funded biological labs. The publication says that the Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Anna Naghdalian, reacted to the statement on Tuesday, saying that the labs belong to Armenia and are used for solely civilian purposes. “There are some contradictions between these statements,” it says. “If those labs belong to Armenia, are civilian in nature and have no military personnel, then what is the point of ongoing Russian-Armenian negotiations? The situation requires a clarification.”

“Zhoghovurd” says that after holding parliamentary elections widely recognized as democratic the Armenian authorities should now amend the Electoral Code. The paper says they must first and foremost abolish electoral districts where candidates of parties and blocs have run on an individual basis. It says that apolitical individuals must no longer be able to run for parliament. “But it must be noted that the introduction of this system is beneficial for the authorities because they can have guaranteed votes [for the ruling political force] through such individuals,” it says.

(Lilit Harutiunian)