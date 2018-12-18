“Zhoghovurd” reports on a continuing war of words between the Prosperous Armenia (BHK) and Bright Armenia parties, the sole parliamentary forces that are supposedly in opposition to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s government. The paper describes the dispute as “very boring.” It says the only noteworthy thing about this spat is that nobody is trying to reconcile the two parties.

“Haykakan Zhamanak” responds to complaints about a perceived lack of “real opposition” in the newly elected Armenian parliament. “In any country, a serious and influential opposition emerges only in cases where there are problems which are solvable but are not properly addressed by the authorities and where there are political forces able to better solve those problems,” writes the paper edited by Pashinian’s wife, Anna Hakobian. “Both conditions are absent in Armenia at the moment, and this is why everyone is looking for but not finding a real opposition.”

“Aravot” defends Pashinian against continuing verbal attacks from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The paper dismisses Lukashenko’s argument that Armenia must not fault his country for selling weapons to Azerbaijan because Russia is a much greater arms supplier of Azerbaijan. It says that Pashinian did complain to Putin about the Russian arms supplies to Baku.

“Nikol Pashinian and Vladimir Putin remain silent and do not comment on scandalous statements made by Alexander Lukashenko and Nursultan Nazarbayev,” writes Lragir.am. “The presidents of Belarus and Kazakhstan are trying to troll the Armenian prime minister and provoke him into making tough statements against the [Collective Security Treaty Organization] and Russia.” In this context, the online publication also notes Putin’s failure so far to congratulate Pashinian on his landslide victory in Armenia’s December 9 parliamentary elections.

(Lilit Harutiunian)