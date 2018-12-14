“Zhoghovurd” notes that Russian President Vladimir Putin has still not congratulated Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian on his My Step alliance’s victory in Armenia’s December 9 parliamentary elections. The paper says the significance of such congratulation is overestimated by many in Armenia. It says that only “authorities lacking legitimacy at home look for the backing of major world powers.” It also argues that Moscow will recognize Pashinian as Armenia’s legitimate leader and continue doing business with him in one way or another.

Lragir.am reports on the arrest of a Russian soldier accused of beating to death an Armenian woman Gyumri. The Russian Embassy in Yerevan has issued a statement saying that the crime must not be politicized and that Armenian law-enforcement authorities should be able to properly investigate it. The pro-Western publication suggests that the embassy warned against parallels drawn between the latest deadly incident and the 2015 murder by another Russian of a whole Armenian family in Gyumri. It claims that the Russian military base in Armenia is an “additional source of danger” to the country.

“Zhamanak” comments on Pashinian meeting in Yerevan on Thursday with Bako Sahakian, the Karabakh president. The paper links it to Pashinian’s strong criticism of Karabakh officials voiced during the recent parliamentary election campaign. It urges Pashinian’s government to tread carefully in its dealings with the authorities in Stepanakert.

(Lilit Harutiunian)