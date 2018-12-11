Lragir.am says that Gagik Tsarukian’s Prosperous Armenia Party (BHK) is the only vestige of Armenia’s former “criminal oligarchic system” that will be represented in the newly elected parliament. “In a collective sense, the street has moved to the parliament, removing other remnants of the criminal system from there: the HHK and Dashnaktsutyun,” the online journal says in reference to the outcome of the December 9 elections. It notes that Nikol Pashinian’s government can now push through not only bills but also amend the Armenian constitution. It says that for Pashinian’s government this represents both ample opportunities to effect sweeping changes in the country and a “temptation” to abuse power.

“Zhamanak” dismisses HHK and Dashnaktsutyun claims that none of the parties elected to the new National Assembly espouses a “national ideology.” The paper says that unlike these two parties the new parliament will really strive to make things better in the country first and foremost because it has been formed as a result of free and fair elections. Money, not principles, has been at the heart of the HHK’s and Dashnaktsutyun’s real ideologies, it claims.

“We can now conclude that despite low voter turnout registered in the elections, 70 percent of the active segment of our society trusts [Nikol Pashinian’s] My Step alliance,” editorializes “Hraparak.” The paper also points to the HHK’s failure to win any parliament seats. It says the election outcome also means that Pashinian and his team will “bear full responsibility for the Armenian state and its destiny.”

“In this regard, we have reason to be concerned, even if that is no reason to bring the HHK back [to power] or feel nostalgic [about the past,]” the paper goes on. “Those forces did everything to botch governance in the country and to lose the trust of 740,000 voters which [the HHK] won in 2017, assuming, of course, that it did have such trust. A new page is now opening for our country. God willing, it’s a bright page.”

(Lilit Harutiunian)