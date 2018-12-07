“Zhamanak” says that during Wednesday’s televised debate with other election contenders businessman Gagik Tsarukian declined to clearly explain why needs to continue to engage in political activities after this spring’s regime change in Armenia. The paper says those activities have highlighted close ties between government and business that have existed until now.

“Zhoghovurd” writes on the 30th anniversary of the 1988 earthquake that struck northwestern Armenia where homes have still not been fully rebuilt. “Thirty years is enough time to rebuild the disaster zone, especially given the fact that huge sums had been allocated for that purpose,” says the paper. It accuses the former authorities of embezzling that money.

“Hraparak” says that Serzh Sarkisian was ousted from power primarily because of his chronic “lies.” “People did not come to terms with his past statement that he will not seek a third term and is initiating constitutional changes solely in the interests of the state,” the paper says. “But it turned out later that his hard work of the last four or five years was aimed at one thing: retaining the status of the country’s leader.”

Lragir.am says that starting in January Armenia will assume the rotating presidency in the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union (EEU). Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian on that on Thursday. The online publication speculates that “Armenia’s success is necessary for Putin at this juncture” for geopolitical reasons.

