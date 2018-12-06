“Zhoghovurd” joins Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian in alleging that his political foes have declared a “war against Armenia” by secretly recording and releasing the audio of his sensitive phone calls with the head of the National Security Service (NSS), Artur Vanetsian. The pro-Pashinian paper says that the recordings were deliberately publicized on the eve of the Armenian parliamentary elections and a court ruling on former President Robert Kocharian’s renewed arrest sought by the authorities. “One can only presume who is behind this wiretapping,” it says before pointing the figure at Armenia’s former leaders and their cronies.

“Zhamanak” notes that Vanetsian’s leaked phone conversations with the head of another law-enforcement body, Sasun Khachatrian, were made public ahead of another, mayoral election that was held in Yerevan in September. The paper says that the latest leaks will further “polarize” the Armenian parliamentary race.

“Aravot” says that all three former presidents of Armenia -- Levon Ter-Petrosian, Robert Kocharian and Serzh Sarkisian -- were accused by their political foes of planning to “sell out” Karabakh while in power. Pashinian is now facing similar accusations. The paper says they are as baseless as the ones that were directed at Ter-Petrosian, Kocharian and Sarkisian.

Lragir.am comments on Wednesday’s live televised debate involving Pashinian and the leaders of ten other political forces running in the December 9 elections. “It was the first ever [pre-election] debate held in a such format and it must be said that it served its purpose and can help those voters who want to make a choice on the basis of ideas and solutions proposed by the election contenders,” writes the online publication. It says at the same that the participants of the debate failed to present detailed remedies for Armenia’s problems. Some of their statements were simply “ludicrous,” it says.

(Lilit Harutiunian)