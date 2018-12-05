“Aravot” says bitter recriminations traded by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s My Step alliance and the former ruling Republican Party (HHK) are “the most entertaining part” of the Armenian parliamentary race. “The spectators, so to speak, are curious to see how they smear each other, what accusations they voice, what responses they give and so on,” writes the paper. “The trump cards here are definitely held by My Step. People are interested in revelations, arrests, petitions and the like. Gagik Tsarukian’s business projects, presented as his party’s programs, are of much less interest.” What voters care first and foremost, it says, is this: “Are you with Nikol or against him?”

“Hraparak” looks forward to the December 9 elections, saying that they should be the most democratic in Armenia’s post-Soviet history. The paper says the elections should also demonstrate what “what value system our society has.”

“Zhamanak” reports on fresh verbal attacks on Pashinian voiced by Davit Shahnazarian, a leading HHK election candidate, on Tuesday. He alleged in particular that Pashinian wants to “surrender” Karabakh in exchange for staying in power. The paper says the HHK has consistently spread this message during the election campaign for the sake of “propaganda manipulations,” rather than substantive debates on the Karabakh conflict. It says some of the statements made by HHK figures pose a “threat to national security.”

Lragir.am says the HHK’s deputy chairman, Armen Ashotian, may abandon his plans to sue First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan who branded the former ruling party as a “criminal gang.” The online publication says Ashotian has realized that many Armenians agree with Mirzoyan. Also, it claims, such a lawsuit could force the government to implicate the HHK in corruption cases currently investigated by law-enforcement authorities. The HHK would be banned as a result, according to the publication.

(Lilit Harutiunian)