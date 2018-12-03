(Saturday, December 1)

“Zhoghovurd” says that not only Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian but also the leaders of other political forces running for the Armenian parliament strongly criticize the Republican Party (HHK). “One gets the impression that the HHK is still in power and that these forces are trying to oust it,” comments the paper. “As for Dashnaktsutyun, which had entered into an electoral alliance with the Republicans in the past, they are trying to sound as soft as possible [on the HHK] … In other words, the other forces have realized that in order to stand a chance of winning any votes they have to praise Nikol Pashinian or his My Step, rather than attack them. Prosperous Armenia Party leader Gagik Tsarukian uses this tactic especially well.”

“Aravot” speaks out against any recourse to personal attacks in Armenian politics. In particular, the paper condemns recent reports about a lavish birthday party allegedly thrown by Pashinian for his 20-year-old daughter at a Yerevan restaurant. At the same time it disapproves of Pashinian’s pre-election claims that former President Robert Kocharian’s sons did not really serve in the armed forces. “In the political sense, it is certainly important what bad things Kocharian did during his presidency and what a disastrous end it had on March 1, 2008,” it says. “As for what his family members were up, it does not matter.”

“Zhamanak” looks at Pashinian’s renewed talk about introduction of “transitional justice” in Armenia. He specifically speaks about how to punish individuals who embezzled public funds. The paper says this is important for creating equal conditions for people willing to engage in entrepreneurial or other activity.

(Tatev Danielian)