“Zhamanak” reports that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said on Wednesday that former President Serzh Sarkisian’s brother Aleksandr and a former Armenian customs service chief, Armen Avetisian, have expressed readiness to donate $30 million in cash and an expensive hotel to the state. The paper says that in return for that they expect an “amnesty” from Pashinian.

Lragir.am reports that the outgoing parliament speaker Ara Babloyan has urged Armenian political factions not use the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict for attacking each other in the ongoing parliamentary election campaign. The online publication claims that this “very important” statement is a slap in the face of Babloyan’s Republican Party (HHK). It says HHK leaders are the ones who play the Karabakh card the most.

“Zhoghovurd” comments on National Security Service (NSS) chief Artur Vanetsian’s claim that investigators know who wiretapped his controversial phone calls with the head of the Special Investigative Service (SIS), Sasun Khachatrian, but lack the evidence to prosecute them. “Obviously, ordinary people could not have wiretapped the phone conversations between the heads of law-enforcement bodies,” writes the paper. That the authorities, it says, are unable to prove who did the secret recordings means that the “situation is more worrisome than one could imagine.” “Such things can be repeated at any moment and in the case of any individual and criminals can hide their traces with care,” it says.

