“Zhoghovurd” dismisses claims by the Republican Party (HHK) and other political forces that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s latest visits to Armenian regions and rallies held there amounted to an abuse of administrative resources related to the December 9 elections. The paper says that the rallies did not run counter to the Armenian Electoral Code. “The Republicans have fallen into a trap which they themselves had set in the past,” it says, adding that this is why they now cite election-related guidelines of the OSCE and the Council of Europe, rather than the code.

“Zhamanak” reports that the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund will hold on Thursday its first annual telethon since the velvet revolution in Armenia. Observers are curious to see what impact the revolution has had on the pan-Armenian charity’s fund-raising activities. The paper says many Diaspora Armenians did not trust the fund because it was closely associated with the former Armenian authorities. So the telethon should show whether the new government’s efforts to revamp the fund are already bearing fruit, it says.

“The recent revolution in Armenia may have been peaceful but it remains to be seen whether the revolution has helped to overcome many people’s fury and hatred towards the former regime and whether our society is immune to violence and bloodshed,” writes “Aravot.” The paper notes that one of the parties participating in the December 9 elections consists of freed leaders and members of the Sasna Tsrer armed group that seized a police station in Yerevan in 2016. It says Armenia’s political and intellectual elites have lacked “the guts” to openly oppose armed methods of political struggle favored by that party.

“Hraparak” reports that a brother-in-law of Manvel Grigorian, a retired army general prosecuted on corruption charges, is running for the parliament on the ticket of Aram Sarkisian’s Menk alliance. The paper reminds readers that Petros Amirian’s home was also searched by law-enforcement officers shortly after Grigorian was arrested in June. “They found ammunition but did not arrest him,” it says.

(Lilit Harutiunian)