“Zhamanak” writes that the November 8 summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Astana, Kazakhstan, in fact, confirmed the media publications that at least some of the members of the Russian-led security grouping do not want Armenia to retain its rotational post of the organization’s secretary-general until 2020 and want to transfer it to Belarus, which is next in line in alphabetical order. “This position, in particular, was expressed by Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev, who reasoned that ‘in any case Armenia’s quota has only one year to go and the new secretary-general will not even have enough time to visit all the member states in order to fully get down to work.’ This reasoning may seem logical, but considering the real nature of the CSTO, the expression ‘fully get down to work’ sounds rather ridiculous. The organization itself is more a formality than a military-political bloc, and, therefore, the post of its secretary-general is also a formal post,” the paper says.

On the same subject “Zhoghovurd” writes: “After Armenia recalled Yuri Khachaturov from the post of the CSTO secretary-general, Belarus wants to take over the senior leadership post at the organization. In this matter it enjoys the support of Kazakhstan. And Russia, whose opinion in the bloc is decisive, has not expressed its clear position yet. In any case, in this structure decisions are made in accordance with a collegial principle. And if one member vetoes a certain option, then the decision will not be made.” The paper says that while formally Armenia has the right to retain the post, “there some political nuances.”

Lragir.am writes: “In a new Facebook post former Defense Minister Vigen Sargsian suggested that [acting Prime Minister] Nikol Pashinian needs a strong opposition in parliament so as to be able to withstand growing pressure in the Nagorno-Karabakh issue. According to Sargsian, it is only possible ‘through a debate with a serious and experienced team to achieve supra-party consensus.’ Vigen Sargsian is right that it is very important when the state’s system is composed not only of a strong government with strong legitimacy, but also of a strong opposition with strong legitimacy. He is also right when he speaks about the need for a debate with an experienced team, implying the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (HHK). In this sense, the HHK has no competition, however hard it may be for some to admit. While retaining power through usurpation for nearly two decades, simply due to being a governing party the HHK naturally had more knowledge of foreign-policy and security issues than others.”

(Lilit Harutiunian)