4 Killed As Military Truck Flips Near Armenian Town

Four soldiers were killed and several other were injured as a military truck transporting servicemen flipped near a southeastern Armenian town on Wednesday, a Defense Ministry spokesman told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service.

“In the afternoon, a military truck flipped near Goris. It was transporting military personnel. Unfortunately, we have victims and injured among the personnel as a result of the crash,” Artsrun Hovannisian said.

“The condition of the injured servicemen is currently being checked. They have been taken to hospitals,” the spokesman added.

No cause of the crash was reported immediately.

Hovannisian publicized the names of the victims. They are: Hayrapet Nairian, Hrant Gasparian, Edgar Hunanian, David Melkonian.

All of the soldiers killed in the crash were 20 years old, the Defense Ministry representative said.