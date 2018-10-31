Ahead of the expected dissolution of parliament Lragir.am writes: “The parliament which is to be dissolved symbolizes the criminal oligarchy that ruled in Armenia for two decades during which the state system kept improving the mechanisms and ideology of usurping power that were supposed to keep the ruling party in power forever. But this parliament will soon become history and the next parliament is likely to be a transitional one, since there will be no election in classical terms – it will be the confirmation of the revolution and full transition of power.”

The editor of “Aravot” suggests that after the revolution a parliament dominated by loyalists of the former government became a potential source of instability in the country: “The problem is not even how the outgoing parliament was elected, but in the relations between the legislative and executive branches of power. In conditions of the [government’s] lacking a stable majority in parliament these relations are far from being harmonious, and such a situation could harm our state.”

“Zhamanak” notices a “panic” among a majority of Armenian parties regarding the prospect of their participating in elections under the existing electoral system that implies so-called rating ballots. “The failure of the amendments in parliament will make their lives considerably more difficult. The amendments implied that they could hope to get into parliament even by polling some 2 percent of the vote, but now it seems impossible. Besides, these political parties do not possess enough candidates to run in individual races under the rating vote system,” the paper writes.

(Lilit Harutiunian)