Russia Slams Bolton Over Statements In Armenia

In a comment released on Monday the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has criticized United States National Security Adviser John Bolton for his statements made while visiting Armenia last week.

“U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton who visited Yerevan the other day demanded openly that Armenia renounce historical clichés in its international relations and hardly bothered to conceal the fact that this implied Armenia’s traditional friendship with Russia. He also said that he expected [Armenian Prime Minister] Nikol Pashinian to voice initiatives on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement after the national parliamentary elections. Naturally, he [Bolton] did not forget to advertise U.S. weapons that Armenia should buy instead of Russian weapons,” the Russian Ministry’s Information and Press Department said.

“Incidentally, not all of John Bolton’s statements in Yerevan deserve to be criticized. In his October 25 interview to RFE/RL, he made a wonderful comment: ‘I think that’s really fundamental to Armenia exercising its full sovereignty and not being dependent on or subject to excessive foreign influence.’ It would be good if John Bolton thinks over the meaning of his own words,” the comment said.

The comment opened with a reference to the “farewell” speech made by former U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard M. Mills before he left Yerevan.

“He [Mills] publicly instructed the leaders of the host country on economic policy matters and promised lavish funding to local NGOs for controlling the government. It appears that there can be no greater impudence that cannot be discerned from direct interference in domestic affairs. But this is not so,” said the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Information and Press Department before referring to Bolton’s statements.