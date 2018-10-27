Armenian Police Stop Grenade-Wielding Man From Entering Government Building

Police in Armenia have arrested a man who allegedly tried to make his way into a government building in central Yerevan armed with a hand-grenade.

National Security Service officers were questioning the as-yet-unidentified person late on Saturday, sources told RFE/RL’s Armenian service (Azatutyun.am).

No one was hurt in the incident, RFE/RL’s correspondent reports from the scene.

Talking to RFE/RL, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinian confirmed that the man was armed with a grenade.

He described the person as a middle-aged man and said he appeared mentally unstable.

Motives behind the incident remain unclear.

According to the RFE/RL correspondent, the situation around the government building remained calm despite the incident.

An official said everything is normal inside the government office and “there is no need for panic.”