Armenian Police Stop Grenade-Wielding Man From Entering Government Building

Police in Armenia have arrested a man who allegedly tried to make his way into a government building in central Yerevan armed with a hand-grenade.
National Security Service officers were questioning the as-yet-unidentified person late on Saturday, sources told RFE/RL’s Armenian service (Azatutyun.am).
No one was hurt in the incident, RFE/RL’s correspondent reports from the scene.
Talking to RFE/RL, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinian confirmed that the man was armed with a grenade.
He described the person as a middle-aged man and said he appeared mentally unstable.
Motives behind the incident remain unclear.
According to the RFE/RL correspondent, the situation around the government building remained calm despite the incident.
An official said everything is normal inside the government office and “there is no need for panic.”
