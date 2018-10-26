“Zhamanak” describes as sensational U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton’s effective offer to Armenia to buy U.S.-manufactured weapons and other military hardware. The pro-Western paper says Washington has never expressed readiness to supply weapons to Yerevan before. It says this development underlines the need for Armenia to be “sovereign,” rather than heavily dependent on Russia.

Lragir.am also comments on Bolton’s “surprise” statement on possible arms supplies to Armenia. The publication is also encouraged by his remarks on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, speculating that Washington is not forcing Armenia to accept a peace deal with Azerbaijan not favorable to the Armenian side. “They know in the United States that any coercion on the Artsakh (Karabakh) issue makes Armenia more dependent on Russia and isolated from the international community,” it says. “Besides, it strengthens pro-Russian circles’ positions in Armenia.”

“Zhoghovurd” reports that some of Armenia’s leading medics and healthcare professionals have appealed to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian to take action against the recently appointed head of Armenia’s state-run Center for Mental Health, Narek Vanesian. The latter reportedly behaved in a rude, offensive and even violent way at an event in the Yerevan State Medical University (YSMU) attended by two Nobel Prize winners visiting Armenia.

“His impudent behavior is hardly accidental,” comments “Zhoghovurd.” “Vanesian is a friend of Health Minister Arsen Torosian and therefore enjoys the latter’s support. What is more, Vanesian has hinted in many places that he played a large role in Torosian’s appointment as minister.” The paper says the government’s failure so far to hold him accountable makes mockery of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s claims that there are no longer privileged individuals enjoying impunity in Armenia.

(Lilit Harutiunian)