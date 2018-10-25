“Zhamanak” describes as “unprecedented” U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton’s visit to Armenia. The paper says Bolton “said interesting things” on the Karabakh conflict after talks with Azerbaijan’s leaders held in Baku on Wednesday. “Bolton said that he has not brought any new peace proposals, thereby effectively dismissing pessimistic speculation in Armenia about the U.S. putting forward a variant of the resolution of the Karabakh conflict which it will first present to Russia and then impose on the conflicting parties,” it says.

Lragir.am cites Bolton as saying in Baku that a Karabakh settlement is of “strategic importance” to the United States. This statement is construed by the online publication as a sign that Washington is “stepping up its policy regarding security in the South Caucasus.” It too says that Bolton has not brought new peace proposals to the region.

“Hayots Ashkhar” notes that the Armenian parliament on Wednesday did not attempt to thwart Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s plans to hold parliamentary elections in December when it agreed not to reelect him as prime minister. “As they had promised beforehand, the deputies from the Tsarukian and Dashnaktsutyun factions did not vote at all, while representatives of the Yelk bloc and several defectors from the [former ruling] HHK … abstained, thereby expressing their boundless loyalty to the omnipotent candidate for prime minister,” writes the paper.

(Lilit Harutiunian)