Armenian Tax Chief Denies ‘Systemic’ Corruption

Corruption among Armenian tax inspectors is not widespread anymore, the head of the State Revenue Committee (SRC), Davit Ananian, insisted on Thursday following the arrest of three such officials facing extortion charges.

Armenia’s Special Investigative Service (SIS) reported earlier in the day that they stand accused of forcing, through “unfounded” claims, an entrepreneur to pay them 1 million drams ($2,100) in bribes.

An SIS statement said police arrested the three SRC officials on Monday immediately after one of them was caught red-handed accepting the kickback in his office. All of them were subsequently charged with bribery and extortion and remanded in pre-trial custody, said the statement.

The suspects hold senior positions in an SRC unit dealing with small businesses. Investigators have publicized only their initials.

“We are waging a relentless fight against corruption,” Ananian said, commenting on the arrests. “I continue to insist that there is no systemic corruption [within the SRC,] but we do fight against sporadic [corruption] cases. We are grateful for being helped in that endeavor.”

“I am sure that the bulk of the [SRC] staff works in line with the new [political] realities,” he told reporters.

Corruption within the Armenian tax and customs services making up the SRC has for decades been a serious problem. Ananian pledged to tackle it when Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian appointed him to run the government agency in May.