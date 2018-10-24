“Zhoghovurd” describes as “totally expected” President Armen Sarkissian’s decision to ask Armenia’s Constitutional Court to rule on the legality of a controversial bill that might have made it harder for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian to force snap parliamentary elections in December. The paper says that Sarkissian had no other choice because the bill caused widespread anger among Pashinian supporters. “It was obvious that Armen Sarkissian will not escalate the situation especially given the existing tensions,” it says, adding that the president thus underlined his opposition to any “counterrevolutionary” moves.

Lragir.am recalls that Gagik Tsarukian’s Prosperous Armenia Party (BHK) voted for that bill on October 2 only to sign a memorandum with Pashinian to the effect that it will stop challenging him. The publication claims that on October 22 the BHK contributed to the rejection by the parliament of key amendments to the Electoral Code drafted by the government. (Tsarukian and several other BHK deputies did not show up for the parliament vote.) It also welcomes President Sarkissian’s decision not to sign the October 2 bill into law.

“Zhamanak” reports that Tsarukian met with two of the BHK lawmakers who did not vote for the proposed amendments to the Electoral Code. The paper suggests that he told them to back the amendments after a second parliament debate expected on Monday. “It is hard to tell whether Tsarukian’s appeal will influence the deputies,” writes the paper. What is clear, it says, is that these and other wealthy lawmakers oppose any changes to the existing electoral system that helped them win seats in the current National Assembly in the April 2017 elections.

(Lilit Harutiunian)