Lragir.am reports that President Armen Sarkissian will have to decide on Tuesday whether to sign into law a controversial bill that could make it harder for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian to force snap parliamentary elections. The online publication also points to the Armenian parliament’s failure on Monday to pass amendments to the Electoral Code drafted by the government. It says that political opponents of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian are doing everything to see an unconstitutional solution to the political crisis in the country. “Those political forces do not make secret of that and this is a manifestation of sabotage,” it says.

“Zhamanak” also comments on the government’s failure to push the amendments to the Electoral Code through the parliament. “Thus the [former ruling] HHK showed why pre-term parliamentary elections should be held as soon as possible,” writes the paper. “It became evident that this force can block important legislative initiatives if necessary. The HHK probably also lost its last chance of obstruction because in all likelihood the parliament will be dissolved ten days later under the already functioning mechanism for the prime minister’s resignation.” Pashinian on Monday again warned the HHK against electing another prime minister.

“Past” says that Pashinian’s government is facing growing criticism of its staffing policy. “What is controversial is not so much one or another government appointment as the official explanations for them,” writes the paper. It says the government should do a better job of explaining the “practical importance” of such appointments.

(Lilit Harutiunian)