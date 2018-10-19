“Zhamanak” quotes former President Robert Kocharian as telling the Russian RIA Novosti news agency that he is planning to set up a political party to fill the “opposition vacuum” in Armenia. The paper highly critical of Kocharian is sure that the move will meet with strong public hostility.

“Zhoghovurd” hails the European Union’s decision to provide Armenia with financial assistance meant for the proper conduct of the upcoming fresh parliamentary elections. The paper says this development proved wrong those who claimed that the West and the Council of Europe’s Venice Commission in particular considers the elections too hasty and therefore not quite legitimate. What is more, it says, the head of the EU Delegation in Yerevan, Piotr Switalski, said on Thursday that the EU could provide additional economic aid to Armenia next year.

Lragir.am reports that Kocharian has moved to take advantage of an ongoing criminal investigation into leaked phone calls between the heads of Armenia’s National Security Service (NSS) and Special Investigative Service (NSS) which touched upon criminal proceedings launched against the ex-president. A lawyer for Kocharian has demanded that his client be treated as a “victim” in that probe. The online publication says that Kocharian is also planning to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights.

(Lilit Harutiunian)