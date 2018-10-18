“Aravot” says it is only natural that members of Armenia’s former ruling elite, who “have a lot to lose,” fear losing their assets and even freedom and are doing everything to “miraculously change the situation.” “They are in for disappointment,” writes the paper. “It is impossible to restore the situation that existed in Armenia before April.” It says that former officials cannot defend themselves with claims about their “political persecution.” In particular, they must explain how they made fortunes while in office.

“Zhoghovurd” reports on Wednesday’s meeting between President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian. “It was their first meeting since Nikol Pashinian’s resignation,” notes the paper. “It also carried interesting messages. Pashinian assured the president that the parliamentary forces have worked out a common approach regarding the conduct of pre-term elections.” The paper says it remains unclear whether Sarkissian will sign into law a controversial parliament bill that could have made it harder for Pashinian to dissolve the current National Assembly.

“Zhamanak” says that during his five-month tenure Pashinian has managed to “solidify the velvet revolution,” spare the state apparatus “internal and external shocks,” and maintain peace and stability in the country. “These are very important factors, especially considering just how intensively the former regime worked to hit and stop the revolution process in that regard,” writes the paper. It says that the regime had grown so closely interconnected with the state bureaucracy than it was not easy to separate them without damaging state institutions. “In that sense, Nikol Pashinian and his team have carried out complicated and successful surgery in the last five months,” concludes the paper.

(Lilit Harutiunian)