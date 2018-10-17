“Zhamanak” says that strong popular support is what makes Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian confident that he will not lose power and will succeed in forcing parliamentary elections after tendering his resignation late on Tuesday. “The main thing is that from now own on the public, the citizens must be not just observers in the process of the parliament’s dissolution but also start a parallel process of dismantling the old [political] system,” writes the paper. They should also “fill the political arena with new ideas,” it says.

“Past” says that all major political forces now need to “redefine their goals.” “The revolution did not just end the rule of one individual or one force,” explains the paper. “The revolution showed that the time is up for many of the political veterans.” It says that they never managed to “adapt to the new situation.” “Now that Armenia has entered a period of active and transparent political processes new and old political forces need to present themselves … with new faces who do not shy away from actively talking and being transparent,” it says.

Lragir.am says that on the day of his resignation Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian made government appointments that prompted criticism even from his supporters. The appointment of the retired police General Hunan Poghosian as governor of the southern Syunik province proved particularly controversial. Pashinian also faced criticism when he appointed Garegin Baghramian as energy minister last week. Baghramian is related to Artur Vanetsian, the director of the National Security Service (NSS).

(Lilit Harutiunian)