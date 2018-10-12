“Zhoghovurd” quotes Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian as telling the France24 TV channel that Russia fully supports his government’s fight against corruption. The paper notes that Armenia’s former leaders have portrayed that fight as a Western-backed effort to undermine Russian political and economic influence on Armenia. It describes Pashinian’s remarks as a “nice gesture” addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Zhamanak” says that after hosting the Francophonie summit Armenia will enter a “period of turbulent political developments.” The paper is confident that the Armenian parliament will not appoint another prime minister after Pashinian resigns to pave the way for the holding of pre-term parliamentary elections in December. It says that not only Gagik Tsarukian’s Prosperous Armenia Party (BHK) but also the Republican Party (HHK) have made assurances to that effect. It suggests that the HHK is “preparing ground” for its non-participation in the upcoming elections.

“Regardless of the quality of the elections, the next parliament will not have flexibility and its stability will solely hinge on Nikol Pashinian’s approval rating,” continues “Zhamanak.” The paper claims that Armenia will face a “government crisis” two years later if Pashinian fails to convert his popularity into good and efficient governance.

“Aravot” comments on former Prosecutor-General Gevorg Kostanian’s surprise pledge of allegiance to Pashinian. The paper recalls that as recently as in April Kostanian, who has long been regarded as Serzh Sarkisian’s protégé, condemned Pashinian-led protests as illegal and said the authorities have the legitimate right to end them by force. “Such pledges are only made in church during weddings,” it says tartly.

(Lilit Harutiunian)