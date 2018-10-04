Three New Armenian Ministers Appointed

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian on Thursday replaced three of the six government ministers fired by him following the collapse of his power-sharing agreements with the Prosperous Armenia (BHK) and Dashnaktsutyun parties.

Pashinian announced the sackings on Tuesday as he accused the BHK and Dashnaktsutyun of cooperating with Serzh Sarkisian’s Republicans (HHK) in trying to prevent fresh parliamentary elections in Armenia.

Both parties denied the accusations, saying that they only want the elections to be held next year, rather than in December, as is demanded by Pashinian. Dashnaktsutyun said it itself has decided to withdraw from the de facto ruling coalition formed after Pashinian came to power in May in a wave of mass protests.

Dashnaktsutyun was represented in the government by two ministers, while the BHK had four ministerial posts. Six provincial governors affiliated with these parties were also dismissed.

In separate decrees, President Armen Sarkissian formalized the appointment of the new ministers of energy, transport and emergency situations handpicked by Pashinian. Their predecessors represented the BHK.

The newly appointed Emergency Situations Minister Felix Tsolakian held senior positions in the administrations of former Presidents Serzh Sarkisian and Robert Kocharian. A former KGB officer, Tsolakian served as a deputy director of Armenia’s National Security Service (NSS) from 2007-2013 after heading the national tax service from 2003-2007. He governed the northwestern Shirak province before being elected to the parliament on the HHK ticket in 2017.

Tsolakian, 66, broke ranks to vote for Pashinian’s becoming prime minister in May. He went on to leave Sarkisian’s party.

Hakob Arshakian, a 33-year-old member of Pashinian’s Civil Contract party, was named to run the Armenian Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology. Arshakian served as first deputy minister of transport until now.

The post of energy minister was given to Garegin Baghramian, a 41-year-old technocrat not affiliated with any party. He worked as deputy minister before the appointment.

“I want to thank the former ministers for their cooperation,” Pashinian said at a cabinet meeting held earlier in the day. “The staff changes were made in view of the known political events, and I want to wish all of our colleagues success.”