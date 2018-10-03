“Zhamanak” reports on the passage by the Armenian parliament of a controversial bill that could make it harder for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian to force snap elections. The paper says that the move backfired and “accelerated the process of pre-term elections.” “Within hours tens of thousands of people from Yerevan and the regions gathered on Bagramian Avenue, thereby ensuring the opposite effect of the initiative of the three [parliamentary] forces,” it says, adding that this marked the latest stage of the “dismantling” of a political system that has long existed in Armenia.

Lragir.am dismisses assurances by the bill’s author, Arpine Hovannisian of the Republican Party (HHK), that it has nothing to do with the current political situation in the country. “One of the HHK bosses used to think that one does not need intelligence in politics,” writes the publication. “But it took the HHK, the BHK and Dashnaktsutyun special intelligence in order to push through such a bill yesterday. Their motives are certainly clear: to prolong their existence in the parliament at any cost and to clinch concessions from the government for quotas in the new parliament. They are used to having parliament seats distributed through deals reached beforehand.”

“Aravot” pays tribute to Charles Aznavour, the French singer of Armenian descent who died at the 94 on Monday. “In the 20th century we had several such compatriots who achieved global acclaim,” editorializes the paper. “Among them are Aram Khachaturian and William Saroyan. There was only Aznavour in the 21st century. He too is gone now.”

