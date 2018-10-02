“Zhoghovurd” says that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s meeting on Monday with a senior member of the former ruling HHK, Vahram Baghdasarian, was “not promising.” The paper also says that representatives of Gagik Tsarukian’s Prosperous Armenia Party (BHK) have made conflicting statements on the idea of snap parliamentary elections advanced by Pashinian.

“Past” describes as “weird” statements by HHK and BHK representatives to the effect that the elections must not be held this year because they need more time to prepare for them. The paper argues that political parties must always be ready for elections. “Of course they need some time for technical preparations but this is why the date of a particular election is announced in advance: one or one and a half months earlier,” it says. “This should give political forces sufficient time.”

“Nikol Pashinian is one of the few people in Armenia who was at loggerheads with authorities throughout the history of the Third Republic,” writes “Aravot.” “He did that as a journalist, as an editor, as an oppositionist and as a revolutionary. It is impossible to cobble together a political team consisting only of such people. Clearly those who are accused or suspected of crimes must stay away from the state system. It is also natural that there is no need to give many representatives of the former regime any status. It would be better to utilize their skills and knowledge.”

(Lilit Harutiunian)